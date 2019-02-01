The death of a 54-year-old Napa man who was discovered injured on the Vine Trail in central Napa Wednesday night is being investigated as a homicide, Napa Police announced Thursday night.
Police said they responded at 10 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person down on the Napa Valley Vine Trail, just south of the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue.
Police and firefighter-paramedics found Douglas D. Davis Jr. suffering from traumatic injuries, with a bicycle lying nearby. Davis died later at Queen of the Medical Center from his injuries, police said in a news release.
The incident escalated into a possible homicide after police investigators called in the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, including personnel with the Napa Sheriff’s Office, Napa District Attorney’s Office and Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
In a news release sent out just before midnight Thursday, police said they had uncovered information and evidence that suggested a possible homicide. Police Lt. Gary Pitkin said no additional information would be immediately available.
"Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation and actively following up on leads," police said.
The Vine Trail south of Main and Central was quiet Friday morning, save for the sounds of birds chirping and bathing in a shallow stream along the railroad tracks.
Neighbors in the 2300 block of Adrian Street, near where police say the incident occurred, said they were told by officials that the man appeared to have been assaulted, but not shot, and a Napa County District Attorney official had asked to search their backyard for a possible weapon.
That portion of the trail is unlit and pitch black at night, and neighbors said they wouldn't be inclined to walk it alone in the dark. Some people hang around the area at night, and occasionally sound intoxicated or get rowdy.
Eduardo Torres, who has lived on the block for about a decade, said the trail is quiet during the day and safe, and frequented by runners and bikers. He had not heard of the Wednesday night incident.
"Once in a while ... I do hear a lot of people, noise, fights," Torres said, adding that the trail could benefit from better lighting.
Detectives are seeking witnesses who might have information about the incident.
Anyone with information related to the death of Douglas Davis is asked to contact Napa Police Detective G. Smith at 707-257-9375 or by email at gsmith@cityofnapa.org.
The public can also submit a confidential web tip at Tip411 or text a tip to Tip411.