Try 1 month for 99¢

Napa Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of a man having been attacked with an aluminum baseball bat in the Pearl Street Garage.

No victim could be found, but nearly an hour and a half later, shortly before 2 a.m., a man with large bumps and a bloody cut on his head was found on the 500 block of Coombs Street, police reported.

The man told police that he had been hit on the head in a downtown garage, but refused to provide further details. The case is still under investigation, police said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
2
2
3

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.