Napa Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of a man having been attacked with an aluminum baseball bat in the Pearl Street Garage.
No victim could be found, but nearly an hour and a half later, shortly before 2 a.m., a man with large bumps and a bloody cut on his head was found on the 500 block of Coombs Street, police reported.
The man told police that he had been hit on the head in a downtown garage, but refused to provide further details. The case is still under investigation, police said.