Napa police investigating death resulting from truck-pedestrian collision on Jefferson Street

Napa police responded to multiple reports of a vehicle verses pedestrian collision at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Oak Street late on Thursday night, and closed down the area to traffic for a few hours to investigate, according to a police press release.

Officers found a 78-year-old man suffering from major injuries at the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said Friday that the man succumbed to his injures from the crash while being transferred to an out of county hospital Friday morning.

The driver of the vehicle — a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck — remained on scene, and was interviewed by officers, the press release says.

The police department’s accident reconstruction team investigated the scene, and tentatively determined the pedestrian was hit while walking westbound across Jefferson Street from Oak Street.

The investigation is still ongoing — police are seeking witnesses, dash camera footage or home surveillance of the crash — and police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Officer Josh O’Mary at jomary@cityofnapa.org.

