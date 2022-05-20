 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa police investigating major injury from truck-pedestrian collision on Jefferson Street

  • Updated
  • 0

Napa police responded to multiple reports of a vehicle verses pedestrian collision at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Oak Street late on Thursday night, and closed down the area to traffic for a few hours to investigate, according to a police press release.  

Officers found a 78-year-old man suffering from major injuries at the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle — a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck — remained on scene, and was interviewed by officers, the press release says.

The police department’s accident reconstruction team investigated the scene, and tentatively determined the pedestrian was hit while walking westbound across Jefferson Street from Oak Street.

The investigation is still ongoing — police are seeking witnesses, dash camera footage or home surveillance of the crash — and police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Officer Josh O’Mary at jomary@cityofnapa.org.

People are also reading…

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Calls to address online hate speech after Buffalo mass shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News