Napa Police investigating report of predawn gunshots; no injuries reported

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Police are investigating a shooting incident that was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Laurel Street after a report of possible gunshots in the area, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. At the scene, police recovered pistol shell casings on the ground, and found parked vehicles that had been damaged by gunshots, Walund said.

There were no witnesses at the scene when officers arrived, and no injuries were immediately connected to the incident, according to Walund.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.