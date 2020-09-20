 Skip to main content
Napa Police investigating report of predawn gunshots; no injuries reported

Napa Police investigating report of predawn gunshots; no injuries reported

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa Police are investigating a shooting incident that was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Laurel Street after a report of possible gunshots in the area, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. At the scene, police recovered pistol shell casings on the ground, and found parked vehicles that had been damaged by gunshots, Walund said.

There were no witnesses at the scene when officers arrived, and no injuries were immediately connected to the incident, according to Walund.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

