Napa Police investigating suspected gang-related shooting

Napa Police have named a 19-year-old resident as the suspect in a reported gang-related shooting Monday night that injured a person and led to the search of an apartment building Tuesday morning.

Jesus Malverde Cruz Avila is believed to be armed with a handgun that was used in an attack on two people outside a business in the 600 block of Soscol Avenue, police said in a news release. Anyone encountering him is asked to call 911.

Shortly after the shooting was reported at 10:24 p.m., Queen of the Valley Medical Center reported to police that a person had arrived to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to the department. The second target of the attack was not hurt.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After detectives identified Cruz Avila as the suspect, SWAT members with the police and Napa County Sheriff's Office served search warrants just after 6 a.m. Tuesday at two apartments in the 2400 block of Old Sonoma Road but did not find him at either unit, according to the police statement. He remained at large as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The searches prompted a Nixle alert asking the public to keep away from Old Sonoma Road. The alert was lifted before students were scheduled to arrive at Harvest Middle School.