Napa police investigating vehicle-pedestrian hit and run collision that caused major injuries

The Napa Police Department is seeking information about a hit and run vehicle versus pedestrian collision that happened Tuesday night at the Intersection of West Imola Avenue and South Jefferson Street and caused major injuries to the pedestrian.

Napa Central Dispatch received several calls about the collision at roughly 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a police press release. Patrol officers arrived on the scene and found a 29-year-old woman suffering from major injuries, who was then transported to a local hospital.

The woman and several witnesses provided statements to the officers. Police said witnesses described the vehicle as a dark green vehicle that resembled a Jeep Wrangler with a black hard top. Witnesses said the vehicle didn’t stop, and it was last seen driving toward the intersection of Coombs Street and Imola Avenue, according to the press release.

Police closed down both directions of West Imola Avenue from South Jefferson Street to Highway 29 for several hours late last night while the department’s accident reconstruction team investigated the collision. According to police, initial information indicates that the pedestrian was crossing West Imola Avenue south toward South Minahen Street, and the vehicle was driving east on West Imola Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking additional witnesses or camera footage of the crash from dash cameras or home surveillance systems. Anyone with additional information is being asked by the department to contact officer Tom Helfrich at thelfrich@cityofnapa.org or to call the department’s traffic hotline at 707-258-7889.

