Napa police investigating vehicle-pedestrian hit and run collision that caused major injuries

The Napa Police Department is seeking information about a hit and run vehicle versus pedestrian collision that happened Tuesday night at the Intersection of West Imola Avenue and South Jefferson Street and caused major injuries to the pedestrian.
Napa Central Dispatch received several calls about the collision at roughly 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a police press release. Patrol officers arrived on the scene and found a 29-year-old woman suffering from major injuries, who was then transported to a local hospital.
The woman and several witnesses provided statements to the officers. Police said witnesses described the vehicle as a dark green vehicle that resembled a Jeep Wrangler with a black hard top. Witnesses said the vehicle didn’t stop, and it was last seen driving toward the intersection of Coombs Street and Imola Avenue, according to the press release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Police closed down both directions of West Imola Avenue from South Jefferson Street to Highway 29 for several hours late last night while the department’s accident reconstruction team investigated the collision. According to police, initial information indicates that the pedestrian was crossing West Imola Avenue south toward South Minahen Street, and the vehicle was driving east on West Imola Avenue.
People are also reading…
The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking additional witnesses or camera footage of the crash from dash cameras or home surveillance systems. Anyone with additional information is being asked by the department to contact officer Tom Helfrich at thelfrich@cityofnapa.org or to call the department’s traffic hotline at 707-258-7889.
Complete BottleRock Napa Valley coverage
Your source for all things BottleRock.
The latest BottleRock music festival moved toward its conclusion Sunday, toward a pair of side-to-side concerts by P!nk and Luke Combs.
With Mama Said making its unexpected BottleRock debut and The Silverado Pickups having performed every festival to date, the Napa Valley Register checked up on the bands to see how it went.
Loaded french fries and elevated nachos were plentiful at the different culinary vendors, while others served specialty items like frozen bananas, banh mi, paella and oysters.
Photo highlights from BottleRock 2022, Day 3.
Photo highlights from BottleRock 2022, Day 2.
From headliners like Twenty One Pilots to hometown performers like the Silverado Pickups, the musical smorgasbord was open again in Napa.
Teenage musicians used their classical instruments to spin fresh takes on Metallica, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin at Napa's music showcase.
Photo highlights from BottleRock 2022, Day 1.
Following public health guidelines and the lead of other major music festivals, the 2022 edition of BottleRock Napa Valley kicked off Friday with no COVID-19 restrictions.
The ninth edition of Napa's music and food extravaganza draws tens of thousands to the Expo.
While consumption of marijuana is not permitted at the festival, the partnership signals a turning point for the cannabis industry as an institution alongside food and wine in Napa.
Learn about headline bands, festival grounds, parking, street closures and more as BottleRock returns to Napa from Friday to Sunday.
Once the plug is pulled on BottleRock at 10 p.m., the parties will continue around Napa. Here's where to find them.
Napa’s latest edition of BottleRock is taking shape on the Expo grounds and surrounding streets ahead of the festival's opening Friday.
You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.