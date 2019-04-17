The Napa Police Department says it's unable to determine whether the driver or mechanical error caused a car to jump the curb outside of Villa Corona on Monday, narrowly missing a woman and her two young children.
A Napa woman, 60, driving a 2- or 3-year-old child were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after she drove the car onto the curb outside of Bel Aire Plaza's Villa Corona, causing $10,000 damage to outdoor furnishings, according to officials and the business. The car was moving fast, police say.
The incident was caught on Villa Corona's surveillance camera and released by Napa Police.
Napa Police said via email on Wednesday that the driver claimed the car suddenly accelerated, and police could not determine whether there was something wrong with the car or the crash was caused by driver error.
View the store’s security camera footage of the crash here: