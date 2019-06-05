The Napa Police Department announced Tuesday that it had taken into custody a man who they say was involved in an armed jewelry robbery that took place on BottleRock weekend last year.
Officers worked with the Citrus Heights Police Department Special Investigation to arrest 29-year-old Tyler Christopher Marcic, who was booked into Napa County jail Tuesday night, according to a police department Facebook post and jail records. He was booked on a $300,000 warrant and arrested on suspicion of felony robbery.
William Frederick Carter, a co-conspirator, plead to two counts of armed robbery in September and he is currently in state prison, according to the department.
Police said at the time that the two men had met people on Hagen Road to make a jewelry purchase, then robbed them. The men fled in a vehicle, but were located by a Napa County Sheriff's deputy in the area of Silverado Trail and First Street.
Carter was quickly arrested inside the gates of the BottleRock music festival after fleeing from police on foot, but Marcic evaded arrest, police say.
Carter was booked at the Napa County jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, reckless evading, conspiracy, using a firearm while committing a felony, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
