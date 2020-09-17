Napa Police make arrest following break-in at Napa Valley College

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old Napa man was arrested early Thursday morning following two run-ins with public safety agencies.

Napa Police said the Napa Fire Department first contacted the man for medical aid at Highway 221 and Magnolia Drive, but he declined care and walked away.

About an hour later at 4:20 a.m., the Napa Fire responded to a fire alarm at Napa Valley College, police said.

Firefighters discovered a broken window in one of the halls. The man who had earlier declined medical aid was inside and had pulled the fire alarm, police said.

Police arrested Kyle Nathan Robillos of Napa without incident and booked him into the Napa County jail for a possible felony charge of vandalism and misdemeanor charges of triggering a false alarm and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Watch Now: California Proposition 17, parolee voting, explained in 1 minute.