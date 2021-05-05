 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa police make arrest in stabbing incident

Napa police make arrest in stabbing incident

{{featured_button_text}}

An argument between two people in the city of Napa escalated into a stabbing that caused injury and resulted in an arrest.

The incident happened at about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday. Two people were in a vehicle parked on the 1300 block of Laurel Street, a residential area south of downtown, Napa police reported.

The eventual stabbing victim allegedly punched the other person, who pulled out a large pocket knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, Napa police reported. The stabbings seriously injured his wrist.

Officers arrested Amanda Grace Guerra, 36, of Nevada and/or San Francisco, according to police and booking reports. She was booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine. Bail is $50,000. Guerra is on parole out of the state of Nevada.

A Guide to Re-Entering Society, for Those With Anxiety. These four tips will help you if you're feeling anxious about the potential post-pandemic world. 1, Don't let the anxiety be the boss. Experts recommend taking small steps to get back out there, regardless of whether or not you're still feeling anxious. 2, Daily life does not have to return to the way it was before. It's okay to let go of some of your pre-pandemic busy-ness, as well as to hold on to COVID mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and hand-washing. 3, Let go of your resentments. Shifting resentful thoughts by even small degrees can make a huge difference. Changing "they should be" to "I wish they would" will help to lighten moments of stress. 3, Prioritize anxiety reducing activities. Aerobic exercises, healthy eating and mindfulness practices go a long way to keeping anxious thoughts and feelings at bay

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mesmerizing new Hubble Telescope images features a cluster of galaxies

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News