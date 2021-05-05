Napa police make arrest in stabbing incident

An argument between two people in the city of Napa escalated into a stabbing that caused injury and resulted in an arrest.

The incident happened at about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday. Two people were in a vehicle parked on the 1300 block of Laurel Street, a residential area south of downtown, Napa police reported.

The eventual stabbing victim allegedly punched the other person, who pulled out a large pocket knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, Napa police reported. The stabbings seriously injured his wrist.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

Officers arrested Amanda Grace Guerra, 36, of Nevada and/or San Francisco, according to police and booking reports. She was booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine. Bail is $50,000. Guerra is on parole out of the state of Nevada.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.