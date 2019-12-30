{{featured_button_text}}
Napa police
Register photo

Napa police arrested two men after an incident at a local 7-Eleven store in which one of them allegedly threatened a clerk with a knife.

The clerk confronted two men in the store on Silverado Trail at about 3:44 p.m. Sunday for taking food and eating without paying. The men refused to leave and one took a knife from a sheath and pointed it at the clerk from about two feet’s distance, Sgt. Todd Shulman said.

Police later located two men matching the suspect descriptions near Alta Heights Elementary School. The investigation also linked them with another incident of two men who tried to get in an unlocked car and ran when the owner yelled at them, he said.

Eduardo Jose Salazar, 24, of Napa was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a knife, vehicle tampering and carrying a concealed knife. He is suspected of violating release-on-own-recognizance agreements with the court for pending cases. Police found him with three knives, Shulman said.

Matteo De Young, Napa, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle tampering and two probation violations. Both men were identified by witnesses, Shulman said.

