Two adults were arrested Sunday night for possible child endangerment after they allegedly smoked meth and drove a vehicle with a 2-year-old child in the backseat.
Napa Police received a report at 4:30 p.m. from woman who said she'd been punched multiple times in the head by Bennie Lee Duckworth, 30, who was driving a vehicle with a child inside while smoking methamphetamine, police said Monday
Fairfield Police later contacted Duckworth who was in the car with Sarah Fuller, 26. There was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and both adults showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.
The child sat in a car seat that smelled of urine and the child's diaper was full, police said.
Duckworth and Fuller were booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of child endangerment and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Duckworth was also booked for possible spousal abuse.