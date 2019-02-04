Napa Police arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol after the Super Bowl Sunday night.
In one case, a citizen reported a possible DUI driver and provided a vehicle description, police said. Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver, a 54-year old male from Napa, was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the county jail.
Officers also made an arrest after a vehicle stop for a traffic violation and determined the driver, a 22-year old male from Napa, was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the jail.
Police said they made 28 vehicle enforcement stops and cited three drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or on a suspended/revoked license. Additionally, one driver was cited for possession of marijuana and four other citations were issued for Vehicle Code violations.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be approximately $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.