Napa police make two arrests following assault report

Napa police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman assaulting people in a lot near South Napa Marketplace and ended up arresting two transients.

The incident happened at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the labor lot along Kansas Street. Police arrived at the scene and determined Jennifer Rogers, a 39-year-old Napa transient, had an outstanding felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. They took her into custody and found no assault victim, a police press release said.

While investigating the assault, police saw a man they knew from prior contacts. They knew he had multiple warrants on drug-related issues and upon investigation suspected he had an ounce of methamphetamine with the intent to sell. They arrested Luciano Garcia, a 46-year-old Vallejo transient, the press release said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

