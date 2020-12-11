Napa Police: Man arrested after making kitchen knife threat

Napa Police were called to the 1000 block of Von Brandt Street late Thursday afternoon on a report of a disturbance involving a knife.
A roommate said the suspect put a kitchen knife up to her throat and threatened her life after a disagreement, police said.
Police surrounded the residence and used a loudspeaker to call out the remaining people, including the suspect, police said.
Officers booked Colby Ryan Brown, 28, into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and violation of probation.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
