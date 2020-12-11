 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Police: Man arrested after making kitchen knife threat

Napa Police: Man arrested after making kitchen knife threat

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa Police were called to the 1000 block of Von Brandt Street late Thursday afternoon on a report of a disturbance involving a knife.

A roommate said the suspect put a kitchen knife up to her throat and threatened her life after a disagreement, police said.

Police surrounded the residence and used a loudspeaker to call out the remaining people, including the suspect, police said.

Officers booked Colby Ryan Brown, 28, into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and violation of probation. 

WATCH NOW: AIM FOR 300 MINUTES OF EXERCISE A WEEK TO LOSE WEIGHT, STUDY SAYS

SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA COUNTY'S MOST-BELOVED PETS

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News