Napa Police: Man arrested after police standoff

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A man wanted on a felony warrant surrendered to Napa Police at the end of a three-hour standoff Friday evening, the department reported.

Chris Alan Jacobs, 64, was arrested at a home in the 2300 block of Georgia Street at 7:45 p.m. after officers were joined outside the residence by a SWAT team, according to Officer Mike Walund. He was booked into the Napa County jail on warrant allegations of stalking and making criminal threats.

No weapons were used or displayed during the standoff, which began at 4:45 p.m., Walund said.

Police had received calls about Jacobs' erratic behavior for several days before the incident, and Napa Police had tried to get mental health assistance for Jacobs, who declined the help, according to Walund. When officers came to the Georgia Street home to contact Jacobs, he came outside at least once, but ignored officers' commands and went back inside, Walund said.

A neighbor later reported seeing Jacobs place an unknown object into an outdoor trash can, from which smoke was seem streaming out shortly afterward, according to Walund. The confrontation ended when the SWAT team, which is jointly operated by Napa Police and the Napa County Sheriff's Office, entered the home and Jacobs surrendered seconds later, Walund said.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

