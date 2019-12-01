A Napa man faces possible felony allegations after two reported assaults and reported window smashing Saturday night on Second Street, according to police.
At 7:40 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Second Street after reports of a man trying to smash his way through the front door, according to police Sgt. Mike Walund. After police arrived, the man, identified as 23-year-old Jaxon Nuemberger, opened the right front door of a patrol vehicle, went inside and reached toward the driver’s seat even as an officer ordered him out at gunpoint, Walund said.
A patrol dog inside the vehicle, assisted by the officer, pulled Nuemberger out of the vehicle by his left arm, and Nuemberger was then handcuffed and detained, according to Walund. The suspect was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center to be treated for a broken left wrist and a dog bite, Walund said.
Afterward, two other Second Street residents told police a man had banged on their doors trying to enter their homes, breaking glass door panes in the process, and in one case injuring a female resident with a flying glass shard, Walund said. The woman also was taken to the Queen for treatment.
After detaining Nuemberger and learning his identity, police went to his listed address and spoke to his girlfriend and his mother, both of whom had facial injuries, according to Walund. Officers determined both women had been assaulted, Nuemberger’s mother by being hit in the head with a skateboard, Walund said.
Nuemberger was still being treated at the Queen as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, and upon his release from the hospital was expected to face allegations of attempted burglary, battery causing injury, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and resisting police officers, according to Walund.