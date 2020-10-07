 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Man arrested after standoff for making criminal threats

Napa Police responded to the area of Jackson and Tanen streets Tuesday evening on a report of an unwanted subject inside an RV and armed with a knife, police reported.

Family members told police that Giovanni Barajas, 22, of Concord  had been waving a knife inside the RV, causing them to leave.

Police said officers spent an hour trying to get Barajas to exit the RV, even using a pepper ball. Eventually he did come out and was arrested.

Police arrested Barajas for possible charges of making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

