Napa police received a report at 9:21 p.m. Saturday of a male brandishing a handgun at the skatepark at Kennedy Park.

Officers pulled over a vehicle that had left the skatepark. The driver, Devin Christopher Hubbard, 21, of Napa was in possession of a 10mm Glock handgun and a loaded high-capacity magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Hubbard was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges related to brandishing a weapon in public, carrying a concealed handgun in public and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle -- all misdemeanors.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.