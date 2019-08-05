Napa police received a report at 9:21 p.m. Saturday of a male brandishing a handgun at the skatepark at Kennedy Park.
Officers pulled over a vehicle that had left the skatepark. The driver, Devin Christopher Hubbard, 21, of Napa was in possession of a 10mm Glock handgun and a loaded high-capacity magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition, police said.
Hubbard was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges related to brandishing a weapon in public, carrying a concealed handgun in public and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle -- all misdemeanors.