Napa Police: Man arrested for contacting minor for sex

Napa Police reported arresting a 47-year-old Napa man Tuesday for soliciting a minor to have sex in exchange for drugs and alcohol.

Raul Tamayo is suspected of sending text messages to a juvenile that included inappropriate photos, police said.

Tamayo was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges that include sending harmful material to seduce a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

