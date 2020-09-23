Napa Police: Man arrested for contacting minor for sex

Napa Police reported arresting a 47-year-old Napa man Tuesday for soliciting a minor to have sex in exchange for drugs and alcohol.
Raul Tamayo is suspected of sending text messages to a juvenile that included inappropriate photos, police said.
Tamayo was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges that include sending harmful material to seduce a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
