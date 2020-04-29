Napa Police: Man arrested for driving a stolen car

-
Napa Police pulled over a motorist Tuesday afternoon who was driving an Acura Integra that had been reported stolen in Napa, the department said.
The driver, Julian Cazares Ramos, 36, of Napa was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of possessing stolen property and joy riding as well as two felony warrants, police said.
The traffic stop occurred at 3:18 p.m. on the 1300 block of Pueblo Avenue.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
