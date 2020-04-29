Napa Police: Man arrested for driving a stolen car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa Police pulled over a motorist Tuesday afternoon who was driving an Acura Integra that had been reported stolen in Napa, the department said.

The driver, Julian Cazares Ramos, 36, of Napa was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of possessing stolen property and joy riding as well as two felony warrants, police said.

The traffic stop occurred at 3:18 p.m. on the 1300 block of Pueblo Avenue.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

