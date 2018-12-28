The Napa Police Department says it arrested a man who had sexually molested a girl younger than 12 years old over the past year.
Francisco Bazan Noe Diaz, 42, was arrested Thursday evening at 6 p.m. on suspicion of three felonies related to continuous molestation of a young child.
Police say the girl did not live in the same home as Diaz and they're investigating to see whether there are additional victims.
Diaz remained in jail Friday under $1 million bail. Court records did not indicate whether the Napa County District Attorney's office had filed formal charges against him.