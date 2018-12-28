Try 1 month for 99¢
Diaz, Francisco Bazan Noe

Diaz could face child molestation charges.

 Napa County jail

The Napa Police Department says it arrested a man who had sexually molested a girl younger than 12 years old over the past year.

Francisco Bazan Noe Diaz, 42, was arrested Thursday evening at 6 p.m. on suspicion of three felonies related to continuous molestation of a young child.

Police say the girl did not live in the same home as Diaz and they're investigating to see whether there are additional victims.

Diaz remained in jail Friday under $1 million bail. Court records did not indicate whether the Napa County District Attorney's office had filed formal charges against him.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.