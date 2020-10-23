Napa Police: Man arrested for sex crime with woman with disabilities

A woman with disabilities reported being sexually assaulted earlier this month by a man that she met on social media, Napa Police said Friday.
The victim said she met the man on Oct. 4 in his car parked near Jefferson Street. She became concerned when she saw him drinking and tried to get out of the vehicle, but the man forcefully restrained her and began to sexually assault her, police said.
The victim was eventually able to escape and hid nearby while the man drove off, police said.
She went to police but could only identify her assailant using his social media photo and profile, police said.
Police detective tracked down the suspect who came to the police station on Thursday and was arrested.
Police booked Matias Cujsanic, a 21-year-old from Guatemala who was living in Sonoma County, into the Napa County jail for possible charges of false imprisonment and sexual penetration.
