A 38-year-old Napa man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to shoot his girlfriend, police reported.
Police received a report that a local resident had acquired a firearm and had threatened to shoot his girlfriend, police said.
At mid-day Wednesday, officers went to the suspect's home on the 1500 block of Salvador Avenue.
Jarid Thomas Chrisco was arrested after police found a firearm in his vehicle, police said. He was booked into the Napa County jail where bail was set at $25,000. He was still in custody Thursday morning.