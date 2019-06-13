{{featured_button_text}}

A 38-year-old Napa man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to shoot his girlfriend, police reported.

Police received a report that a local resident had acquired a firearm and had threatened to shoot his girlfriend, police said. 

At mid-day Wednesday, officers went to the suspect's home on the 1500 block of Salvador Avenue.

Jarid Thomas Chrisco was arrested after police found a firearm in his vehicle, police said. He was booked into the Napa County jail where bail was set at $25,000. He was still in custody Thursday morning.

