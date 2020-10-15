 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Police: Man arrested in connection with assault

Napa Police: Man arrested in connection with assault

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place at a First Street business.

The victim was the only employee in the store when the assault took place on Wednesday. She said a man asked about specific clothing similar to what she was wearing. When she began to assist him with clothing, he grabbed her by the hips, rubbed his hand on the bare skin of her stomach and tried to place his hands under her clothing, police reported.

She grabbed the man’s wrist, pushed him away and screamed. The man ran from the store. Police realized the suspect’s description matched a man who was on parole and who had five sexual battery arrests in 10 years, police said.

Officers found the man at the county’s winter shelter after checking with parole to learn his location via GPS. The victim identified him as the assailant, police said.

Officers arrested Thomas Andrew Mutert, a transient, on suspicion of assault, burglary, and false imprisonment, according to the Napa County custody report.

Police: Registered sex offender gropes another woman
Police: Sex offender grabbed teen inside McCaulou’s

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News