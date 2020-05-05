Napa Police: Man arrested in connection with burglary, credit card theft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A home burglary investigation in Napa resulted in the arrest of a Vacaville man Sunday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 11 a.m., officers were conducting a follow-up inquiry at a home in the 600 block of Cabot Way where a resident reported someone had broken into his tool storage shed Saturday night, according to Sgt. Chase Haag. An officer saw Matthew Steven Allen, 39, leaning over the trunk of a vehicle parked in the driveway, Haag said in an email.

Allen was found to have several credit and debit cards tied to a business in the first block of Coombs Street, and the vehicle he was standing near had been stolen the night before but not yet reported to law enforcement, according to Haag. Inside the vehicle were other items reportedly stolen from various homes, Haag said.

Allen was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of burglary and vehicle theft, as well as for possessing controlled substance after officers found a syringe and a suspected heroin-like substance on him, according to Haag.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.