A disturbance early Sunday morning at a south Napa restaurant resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man on suspicion of felony battery, according to police.
Officers were called to NapaSport at 145 Gasser Drive shortly after midnight after reports of an assault, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. An intoxicated guest argued with another man and punched him in the face, knocking out two front teeth, and also punched a woman, Walund said.
Police on scene detained Napa resident Benjamin Vega Santos, who was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of two counts of battery — including one felony count for injuring the male victim.