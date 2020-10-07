 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Man arrested with $800 worth of stolen wine

Napa Police got called to Nob Hill Market on Trancas Street early Wednesday on a report that a shoplifter had just left the store with hundreds of dollars worth of wine.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle that was leaving the area and found $800 worth of wine from Nob Hill that hadn't been paid for. They also found approximately $500 worth of wine from unknown stores.

Thanh Quoc Van, 52, of San Francisco was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of burglary and possession of cocaine. He was also wanted for two Napa County warrants as well as two other out-of-county warrants, police said. 

