A man carrying a crow bar and two bags filled with $400 in quarters was arrested early Sunday morning at Napa Self Service Car Wash, 980 Juarez St., Napa police reported.

Police responded at 3:47 a.m. to a burglary alarm. They found Luis Miguel Gutierrez, 27, exiting an office/storage area that had been broken into, police said.

Police said they searched Gutierrez’s vehicle and found evidence that tied him to two other thefts/burglaries in Napa. 

Gutierrez was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools.

He is also being investigated for felony vandalism and a petty theft last Thursday at the Napa WalMart in which a gumball machine was taken, police said.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.