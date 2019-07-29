A man carrying a crow bar and two bags filled with $400 in quarters was arrested early Sunday morning at Napa Self Service Car Wash, 980 Juarez St., Napa police reported.
Police responded at 3:47 a.m. to a burglary alarm. They found Luis Miguel Gutierrez, 27, exiting an office/storage area that had been broken into, police said.
Police said they searched Gutierrez’s vehicle and found evidence that tied him to two other thefts/burglaries in Napa.
Gutierrez was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools.
He is also being investigated for felony vandalism and a petty theft last Thursday at the Napa WalMart in which a gumball machine was taken, police said.