An altercation Saturday morning outside the South Napa Shelter ended with the arrest of a man on suspicion of assault, according to police.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Hartle Court shortly before 9:30 a.m. after reports of a disturbance involving two men, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. One of the men told police the other man, with whom he had been acquainted at the shelter, took his cane from him and hit him over the head with it, causing a cut to the head, Walund said.
Police arrested 56-year-old Gregory Ward, whose listed address is in Santa Barbara, and booked him into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as robbery for grabbing the man's cane.