A Fairfield man faces allegations of burglary and other felonies stemming from a disturbance involving a former girlfriend, according to Napa Police.

On Sunday night, 37-year-old Joseph Allen Stanley was invited to the woman's home in the 400 block of Cross Street, but an argument ensued during which he threatened to kill her, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman. Stanley left but then returned at 2:30 a.m. Monday and tried to force his way inside, causing the woman to call police, Shulman said.

After officers arrived at Cross Street, Stanley jumped a fence into a neighbor's yard, but surrendered after police set up a perimeter and spotted him emerging from behind a house on nearby Brown Street, according to Shulman.

Stanley was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of burglary, stalking and making a criminal threat, along with misdemeanor counts of prowling and resisting police.

