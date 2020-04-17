Napa Police: Man on bicycle arrested for brandishing a pistol

Employees at the Union 76 station on Redwood Road were threatened Thursday by a man on a bicycle who brandished a firearm, Napa Police reported.
The incident, which occurred at 1:30 p.m., involved two employees who got into a verbal confrontation with the cyclist, police said.
The cyclist, identified as Dillon Anthony Austin, 27, drew a loaded semi-automatic pistol from his waistband, pointed it at the victims and threatened them, police said. Austin then re-holstered his pistol and left the scene on his bike.
Officers located Austin a few blocks away at Sandra and Verna drives. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of brandishing, assault with a firearm and making criminal threats.
Bail was set at $100,000.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
