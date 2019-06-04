The Napa Police Department has divulged new details about a Napa man who they say entered a Franklin Street apartment on Monday afternoon armed with a sword and threatened to kill someone.
Franklin between Ash and Elm streets in Old Town was closed during the two-hour incident as law enforcement brought in a SWAT team and an armored vehicle in case it was needed for officer safety.
The incident began around 2:30 p.m., when callers reported that Miguel Hernandez, 46, had entered an apartment in the 100 block of Franklin that wasn’t his while armed with a sword and knife, police say. Residents of the apartment said they knew who he was because he had family in the complex.
The residents got the sword away from Hernandez, fled and called the police. Officers arrived to find Hernandez smashing apartment windows, police say. Officers tried to speak with him, but he continued to break things inside and barricaded the front door and windows, police say.
Napa Police Department’s Crisis Response Unit was called to the scene. A Spanish-speaking crisis negotiator tried to speak with Hernandez, but he would not surrender and said he was going to kill someone, police say.
A group of SWAT officers arrived to relieve the patrol officers as Hernandez walked onto a second-story balcony and brandished a metal baseball bat, police say. He climbed off of the balcony and walked toward SWAT officers, still clutching the bat, police say.
Officers fired non-lethal bean bag rounds at Hernandez and released a Napa Police police dog, police say.
The K-9 took Hernandez to the ground and he continued to resist, police say. He tried to crawl under a nearby truck, but SWAT officers pulled him out. The struggle continued as officers took the bat and open folding knife away from him, and detained him, police say.
The K-9 handler suffered a significant cut during the struggle, police say.
The officer and Hernandez were treated at the scene and taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center. The officer was treated and released, but Hernandez remained hospitalized as of early Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Tuesday that alcohol appeared to be a factor in Hernandez's bizarre behavior.
Police said he would be arrested on suspicion of seven charges, including: resisting an office and causing serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, drawing a deadly weapon, burglary, resisting an officer and vandalism.
Napa County Sheriff’s Office deputies also aided in the arrest.