Napa Police: Man released two hours after arrest on firearm, drug allegations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of illegal weapon and drug possession was released after less than two hours due to a statewide suspension of bail for some offenses during the coronavirus pandemic, Napa Police say.

Joshua Boyd Coglizer, 22, was detained at 10 a.m. outside his home in the 2100 block of Sommer Street after admitting to officers he had illegal brass knuckles in his pocket, according to Lt. Chase Haag. A search warrant for Coglizer's home turned up an AR-15 rifle, ammunition and high-capacity magazines, as well as suspected Xanax and MDMA, packaging material and a digital scale, Haag said in an email.

Coglizer was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of possessing an assault weapon and high-capacity magazines, as well as possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell. However, he was released at 3:09 p.m. with no bail, according to jail booking records.