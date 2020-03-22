Napa Police: Man reported missing since Thursday night

A 46-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday evening has been reported missing to Napa Police, according to the agency.

Ricardo Zavala was last seen leaving his parents' home in Napa at about 7 p.m., according to Cpl. Tommy Keener. He was reportedly driving a white 2012 Honda Civic with California license plate 6XNC389.

Zavala, who is also known as Ricardo Sabueso, is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 170 pounds.

No further information was immediately released by Napa Police.

Non-emergency calls to the department can be placed at 707-257-9223.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

