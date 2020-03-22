You are the owner of this article.
Napa Police: Man reported missing since Thursday night

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A 46-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday evening has been reported missing to Napa Police, according to the agency.

Ricardo Zavala was last seen leaving his parents' home in Napa at about 7 p.m., according to Cpl. Tommy Keener. He was reportedly driving a white 2012 Honda Civic with California license plate 6XNC389.

Zavala, who is also known as Ricardo Sabueso, is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 170 pounds.

No further information was immediately released by Napa Police.

Non-emergency calls to the department can be placed at 707-257-9223.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

