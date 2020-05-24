Napa Police: Man restrained during arrest connected to auto theft

Two men were arrested Saturday afternoon after being stopped in a stolen vehicle, and one of the suspects was restrained after resisting officers, according to Napa Police.
Shortly before 1:05 p.m., officers on Freeway Drive south of Laurel Street saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen and tried to stop the driver, but briefly lost sight of the vehicle as it went around a corner, according to Sgt. Mike Walund.
Later, police found the vehicle parked at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Freeway Drive and removed the driver, 36-year-old Trevor James Handy, and a passenger, 28-year-old Darren Lee Thompson, Walund said. When Thompson physically resisted, officers placed him in a restraint device to immobilize his legs, police said in a Facebook posting.
The two men, both Napa residents, were taken to the Napa County jail. Handy was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property, while Thompson was booked for investigation of resisting police. Both men also were on felony probation at the time of their arrests, Walund said.
