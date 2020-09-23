Napa Police: Man robbed while fishing at Kennedy Park

A man was fishing near the boat dock at Kennedy Park Tuesday when he was approached by a man with a machete who punched him, threatened his life and took some of his possessions, Napa Police reported.
When police responded to the 1 p.m. call, they found the suspect, Martin Fernandez Hurtado, 45, nearby and recovered a large machete, police said.
Hurtado was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of assault, robbery and violation of probation.
