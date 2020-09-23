 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Police: Man robbed while fishing at Kennedy Park

Napa Police: Man robbed while fishing at Kennedy Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A man was fishing near the boat dock at Kennedy Park Tuesday when he was approached by a man with a machete who punched him, threatened his life and took some of his possessions, Napa Police reported.

When police responded to the 1 p.m. call, they found the suspect, Martin Fernandez Hurtado, 45, nearby and recovered a large machete, police said.

Hurtado was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of assault, robbery and violation of probation.

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News