Napa Police: Man robbed while fishing at Kennedy Park

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was fishing near the boat dock at Kennedy Park Tuesday when he was approached by a man with a machete who punched him, threatened his life and took some of his possessions, Napa Police reported.

When police responded to the 1 p.m. call, they found the suspect, Martin Fernandez Hurtado, 45, nearby and recovered a large machete, police said.

Hurtado was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of assault, robbery and violation of probation.

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp