Napa Police are investigating a disturbance Wednesday afternoon that escalated into a stabbing that sent a transient man to the hospital.
Officers were called at about 4:26 p.m. to an area beneath the Maxwell Bridge, which carries West Imola Avenue over the Napa River. There, two transients got into an altercation before one of them, identified by police as Robert Hansen, was stabbed in the back and suffered a punctured lung, according to Sgt. Ryan Cole.
Hansen, who police said is believed to be in his late 20s, was taken first to a nearby urgent-care clinic and then to Queen of the Valley Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.
Police were working to identify the suspect, who Cole said remained at large Wednesday night. The case remains under investigation.