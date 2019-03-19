Napa Police officers fired a beanbag round Tuesday afternoon at a man after he threw broken glass bottles at passing vehicles, the department announced.
At least six officers responded to a call at 3:46 p.m. that the man, whose name was not immediately available, was breaking bottles and hurling the shards toward motorists, according to Sgt. Scott Holliday. When officers approached the suspect, he ran into the backyard of a home in the 2400 block of Main Street near Central Avenue, Holliday said.
Officers then used a “less lethal projectile device,” which Holliday described as a beanbag round, on the man before detaining him. No firearm or knife was found on the suspect, Holliday said.
It was not immediately known what allegations the subject would face, as his name was not listed in the Napa County jail’s online log as of 5:15 p.m.
Main Street was closed from Central Avenue to a point 50 yards south of where the man was arrested, according to Holliday.
No gunshots were fired during the incident, and there was no threat to people in the neighborhood, Napa Police announced in a posting on its Facebook page.