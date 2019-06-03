Napa Police received a call Sunday night of a golf cart stolen from the grounds of Napa Valley Expo on Third Street.
A short time later, police took a call of a golf cart colliding with a vehicle on South Coombs Street, with the driver of the cart fleeing the scene, police said.
With the help of a witness to the crash, police located Irvin Alberto Lara, 26, nearby. Lara was holding a beer can and displayed signs of intoxication, police said.
After a physical struggle, officers arrested Lara who was booked into the Napa County jail after being medically cleared at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Lara was booked at 9:34 p.m. for possible charges of vehicle theft, resisting arrest, making threats, hit and run driving and receiving stolen property.