Napa Police received a call Sunday night of a golf cart stolen from the grounds of Napa Valley Expo on Third Street. 

A short time later, police took a call of a golf cart colliding with a vehicle on South Coombs Street, with the driver of the cart fleeing the scene, police said.

With the help of a witness to the crash, police located Irvin Alberto Lara, 26, nearby. Lara was holding a beer can and displayed signs of intoxication, police said.

After a physical struggle, officers arrested Lara who was booked into the Napa County jail after being medically cleared at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Lara was booked at 9:34 p.m. for possible charges of vehicle theft, resisting arrest, making threats, hit and run driving and receiving stolen property.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.