Napa Police: Man threatens officers after being taken to hospital

A man taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center early Friday morning was jailed after an altercation at the hospital, according to Napa Police.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Redwood Road shortly before 1:10 a.m. after a report of a "person down," according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Police at the scene found Timothy William Ruhs, 29, and took him to the Queen to be treated for intoxication, Walund said.
At the hospital, Ruhs became hostile and threatened to attack and kill the officers, and finally was placed in a device to restrain him in a sitting position, according to Walund.
Ruhs, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of a felony count of resisting police officers, and a misdemeanor count of public intoxication.
