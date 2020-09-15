 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Police: man throwing rocks at vehicles on Soscol Avenue

Napa Police: man throwing rocks at vehicles on Soscol Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa Police were called to the intersection of Soscol and Lincoln avenues at 5:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a man throwing rocks at passing vehicles.

Police observed a middle-aged man running into the street and chasing cars. As officers approached, he picked up his bike and attempted to throw it at one of them, police said.

The man, identified as Troy Anthony Cook, 49, cursed at officers, challenged them to a fight and invited them to shoot him, police said.

After a four-minute standoff, police said they were able to detain Cook who was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of resisting arrest and violating the terms of an earlier release from jail. 

Watch Now: Sitting all day? Try these stretches

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News