Napa Police: man throwing rocks at vehicles on Soscol Avenue

Napa Police were called to the intersection of Soscol and Lincoln avenues at 5:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a man throwing rocks at passing vehicles.

Police observed a middle-aged man running into the street and chasing cars. As officers approached, he picked up his bike and attempted to throw it at one of them, police said.

The man, identified as Troy Anthony Cook, 49, cursed at officers, challenged them to a fight and invited them to shoot him, police said.

After a four-minute standoff, police said they were able to detain Cook who was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of resisting arrest and violating the terms of an earlier release from jail.

