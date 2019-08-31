{{featured_button_text}}

A fight between roommates on Saturday morning ended with an eye injury after a man was hit in the face by a stool, police say.

The Napa Police Department received a report shortly after 9 a.m. that there was a fight at a home in the 1900 block of Main Street, in downtown Napa, said Sgt. Mike Walund.

Officers arrived and learned that two roommates got into a physical altercation that escalated when one of them threw a wooden stool at the other, he said. The man who was hit suffered a laceration to the eye, but declined medical treatment.

Police arrested Bryan Harold Fuller, 36, on suspicion of a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, Walund said. Police learned he also had a warrant out of Santa Rosa.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.