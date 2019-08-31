A fight between roommates on Saturday morning ended with an eye injury after a man was hit in the face by a stool, police say.
The Napa Police Department received a report shortly after 9 a.m. that there was a fight at a home in the 1900 block of Main Street, in downtown Napa, said Sgt. Mike Walund.
Officers arrived and learned that two roommates got into a physical altercation that escalated when one of them threw a wooden stool at the other, he said. The man who was hit suffered a laceration to the eye, but declined medical treatment.
Police arrested Bryan Harold Fuller, 36, on suspicion of a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, Walund said. Police learned he also had a warrant out of Santa Rosa.