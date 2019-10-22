{{featured_button_text}}
Lucky's parking lot arson

The Napa Police Department posted a photo of a car allegedly damaged in an arson attempt.

 Napa Police Department

A man tried to set three cars on fire outside the Lucky's grocery store on Trancas Street, police say.

The Napa Police Department is investigating the possibility that Luis Guillermo Mendoza-Hernandez, 32, was involved in a similar incident at Safeway last week, police said in a Facebook post.

Mendoza-Hernandez tried to light gas tanks in three cars on fire, police say. Officers found him with burn marks on his hands and clothes, and witnesses identified him as the alleged culprit at the scene, police say.

He was arrested at 6 p.m. and interviewed at the police department. He became uncooperative during the interview and physically resisted officers, causing one to suffer a minor injury, police say.

He was booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of felonies related to arson, intending to ignite an explosive device and resisting arrest with force, police say.

Read the Napa Police Department's statement on the incident below:

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courtney can be reached at 707-256-2221. Follow her Twitter and Facebook accounts, @courtneynteague, for more on her reporting.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.