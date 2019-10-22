A man tried to set three cars on fire outside the Lucky's grocery store on Trancas Street, police say.
The Napa Police Department is investigating the possibility that Luis Guillermo Mendoza-Hernandez, 32, was involved in a similar incident at Safeway last week, police said in a Facebook post.
Mendoza-Hernandez tried to light gas tanks in three cars on fire, police say. Officers found him with burn marks on his hands and clothes, and witnesses identified him as the alleged culprit at the scene, police say.
He was arrested at 6 p.m. and interviewed at the police department. He became uncooperative during the interview and physically resisted officers, causing one to suffer a minor injury, police say.
He was booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of felonies related to arson, intending to ignite an explosive device and resisting arrest with force, police say.
Read the Napa Police Department's statement on the incident below: