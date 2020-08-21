 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Mom arrested for child abuse after leaving child in car while shopping

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

When police were called at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to make a welfare check on a child in a vehicle at Napa Premium Outlets, they reported finding an unattended 2-year-old screaming.

Police removed the child from the vehicle, whose windows had been cracked open, and began an investigation.

The investigation revealed the child had been in the vehicle unattended for approximately 1 hour. At the time of the call it was 82 degrees outside, police said. The temperature inside was measured at 97 degrees.

Police located the mother, Maria Yesenia Quintero Tellez, 35, of Calistoga, who admitted leaving her child in the vehicle while she went shopping at different stores, police said.

The child was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for evaluation, then turned over to Child Protective Services until a relative of the child could arrive.

The mother was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of child abuse, police said.

