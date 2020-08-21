Napa Police: Mom arrested for child abuse after leaving child in car while shopping

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When police were called at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to make a welfare check on a child in a vehicle at Napa Premium Outlets, they reported finding an unattended 2-year-old screaming.

Police removed the child from the vehicle, whose windows had been cracked open, and began an investigation.

The investigation revealed the child had been in the vehicle unattended for approximately 1 hour. At the time of the call it was 82 degrees outside, police said. The temperature inside was measured at 97 degrees.

Police located the mother, Maria Yesenia Quintero Tellez, 35, of Calistoga, who admitted leaving her child in the vehicle while she went shopping at different stores, police said.

The child was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for evaluation, then turned over to Child Protective Services until a relative of the child could arrive.

The mother was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of child abuse, police said.