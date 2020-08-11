Napa Police: Monday morning fight results in 3 arrests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Police responded to a report of a fight shortly before 4 a.m. Monday at 2440 Old Sonoma Road.

Officers ended up arresting two people for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and a third person, who had facial injuries and a puncture wound, for a possible weapons charge.

A witness identified Trevor James Handy, 36, of Napa as the person who stabbed Raymond Moon Villanueva, 39, police said. A third person, Jami Irene Troughton, 24, of Napa was identified as standing over Villaneuva during the attack and punching him in the head, police said.

A search of Villanueva’s nearby apartment revealed an AR-15 with no serial number along with ammunition, police said.

Villanueva was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He was then booked into the Napa County jail for possible weapons charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Handy and Troughton were booked for possible charges of a assault with a deadly weapon. Handy was also booked for a possible parole violation.

Watch Now: You're likely showering wrong. Here's how, according to experts