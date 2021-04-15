 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Motorist and passenger arrested for carrying loaded firearm

A driver and her passenger were arrested on weapon allegations after a traffic stop Wednesday night for a Vehicle Code violation, Napa Police said.

Police said they found a loaded, unregistered 9mm pistol that lacked a serial number inside the vehicle. A plastic bag of ammunition was located next to the pistol, police said.

Police said the driver, April Dominique Thomas, 25, of Napa was on probation for obstructing a police officer. Her passenger, Julian Mitchell Pulley, 38, of San Jose, was on parole for child molestation, police said.

Both parties were booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of carrying a loaded firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm, being felons in possession of a firearm and possession of ammo by a prohibited person.

