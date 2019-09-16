{{featured_button_text}}

A Napa woman was arrested for investigation of felony DUI causing injury Saturday night after her car rear-ended a motorcyclist on Silverado Trail, Napa Police said.

The collision occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Silverado Trail and Highland Drive. The motorcyclist, Austin Grosjean, 24, of Napa was stopped on Silverado with his blinkers on, waiting to turn left onto Winding Way when he was hit from behind, police said.

Alexis Handleman, 68, was booked into the Napa County jail, then later released.

The motorcyclist suffered a broken thigh bone, police said. 

