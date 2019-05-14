Of the 430 tickets issued during the Napa Police Department's April campaign to crack down on distracted driving, 262 were related to cellphone use while behind the wheel.
This month, officers are issuing 'fix-it' tickets in an effort to make sure drivers can see outside of their cars clearly, said Napa Police Department Traffic Officer Josh O'Mary. Officers are checking to ensure drivers don't have tinted windows, visual obstructions in front of them or cracked windshields.
Tints on front windows are especially dangerous at night, when a driver might have a harder time seeing a nearby person or cyclist, he said. Dark windows can also be an obstruction for officers trying to ensure drivers aren't committing traffic offenses. Drivers often don't realize that this is illegal, he said.
It's not OK for drivers to hang things from their mirror or mount things to their dash that block seeing parts of the roadway, people in crosswalks, motorcyclists or cars ahead, O'Mary said. Cracked windshields can splinter and catch a glare in the sunlight.
Officers who notice these violations will stop drivers, issue them tickets and educate them about the law.
Fix-it tickets come with a $25 correction fee, but drivers who fail to correct those issues can be charged nearly $200 upon a subsequent offense.
Drivers who are unsure about whether their car breaks the law are welcome to stop by the police station from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance.
In other April traffic enforcement news, officers tracked down 44 suspended or unlicensed drivers, impounded 19 cars and arrested 13 people on suspicion of driving under the influence, O'Mary said. There were 38 collisions involving injuries and 28 hit-and-runs.